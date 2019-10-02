The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team rebounded from its 3-1 loss Monday night against Jamestown by beating the Sturgeon Bulldogs Tuesday night in Prairie Home 13-5.

The Panthers, 6-7 on the season, scored the game’s first 11 runs before giving up two in the fourth and two in the fifth.

“We played an excellent game to start the night off,” said Prairie Home coach Trever Huth. “We got on top of a good team early and we stayed there staying focused through out the whole game which was great to see. We mixed up the lineup a little bit and the boys resounded well getting on base and playing the game the right way by moving runners over and hitting the ball to the right side to move runners in.

Benne picked up the win for Prairie Home with five strikeouts in five innings. Wells, meanwhile, pitched two innings in relief and struck out two batters.

Prairie Home also out-hit Sturgeon 15-6, with Alex Rhode going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Ty Stidham had a single, double and four RBIs while Dillon Alpers added two singles and two RBIs, Jason Burnett two singles and one RBI, Clayton Pethan two singles, Hunter Shuffield one single and two RBIs, Blane Petsel and Tallon Benne each with one single and one RBI and Mason Wells with one single.

New Franklin 2, New Bloomfield 1

The New Franklin baseball team won its eighth game of the season in 12 tries by beating the New Bloomfield Wildcats Monday night in New Franklin.

The Bulldogs scored one run in the fifth and one in the sixth to seal the victory against New Bloomfield.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said Caleb Hull gave an outstanding effort on the mound. “Offensively it was a tough night for us,” Gerding said. “The Bradley kid did a great job, too. It was just a well played ballgame by both sides.”

Hull pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five. Andy Neal threw 2/3 inning in relief for the save.

Gavin Bishop went 2-for-3 in the game for New Franklin with a single, home run and one RBI. Crayton Gallatin finished the game with one single and one RBI while Andy Neal, Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Colten Collyott added one single each.





