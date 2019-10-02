The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team fell on the road Monday night against Southern Boone by a score of 11-0.

The Lady Tigers, dropping to 4-10 on the season, trailed Southern Boone 8-0 after the first-two innings and then surrendered three runs in the fourth.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said the Lady Tigers faced another tough team with a solid pitcher. “I thought our defense played well for the most part but we couldn’t get any momentum on the offensive side,” Skaggs said. “It will be nice to get back on the field to practice before we see our next conference opponent.”

Abby Schupp took the loss in the circle for Pilot Grove by giving up eight runs on six hits and four walks in three innings. Marci Lammers threw one inning in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks.

Southern Boone also out-hit Pilot Grove 8-1. Danae Lammers had the only hit in the game for Pilot Grove, being a single.

Note: Pilot Grove will host the Lady Tigers Softball Bash on Saturday.

The game schedule is as follows: Pilot Grove vs. Fayette, 9 a.m.; Crocker vs. Fayette, 10:30 a.m.; Pilot Grove vs. Crocker, 12 noon.