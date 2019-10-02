One day after finishing second in the Tri-County Conference Tournament, the Boonville Lady Pirates golf team picked up two more wins on Tuesday by beating both Eldon and Waynesville in a triangular meet at Eldon Golf Club.

Eldon’s Kassidy Hully, the individual champion in the conference tournament Monday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville, was also the meet medalist on Tuesday with a 4-over par 40.

Zoey Lang finished second with a score of 48, followed by Hannah LeGrant with a score of 51, Rayghan Skoufos with a score of 53 and Reece Anderson of Eldon with a score of 54.

In the team standings, Boonville finished with a score of 208 while Eldon shot 228 and Waynesville 289.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said this was a good win for the team. “We competed on a new, difficult course and I was expecting a let down after their performance the day before at the conference tournament,” VanderLinden said. “All the girls played at or a little better than their season averages. Eldon is a difficult course with extremely fast greens. The girls did a nice job adjusting to the speed and keeping themselves out of trouble.”

While finishing third in the conference tournament on Monday, Zoey came back with one par and five bogeys on Tuesday. LeGrant finished with one par and four bogeys, followed by Rayghan Skoufos with a score of 53 with five bogeys, Payton Black with a score of 56 with one par and three bogeys, Leah Ziegelbein with a score of 60 with one bogey, Julianne Bromagen with a score of 61 with two bogeys and Alexis Schnetzler with a score of 66.