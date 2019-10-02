The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team recorded wins in seven out of nine matches for a 7-2 victory over Father Tolton Monday in Columbia.

The Lady Pirates, 6-3 on the season, won all three doubles matches and four out of six singles matches.

Recording wins in doubles for Boonville were Abbie Grizzle and Emma Neidig at the No. 1 spot 8-2; Kali Corbitt and Jessica at the No. 2 position 8-6; and Danielle Dillon and Molly Amos at the No. 3 slot 8-3.

In singles, Neidig won at the No. 2 position 8-6. At No. 4 position, Lammers won 8-4. At No. 5 singles, Dillon won 8-4. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Amos won by a score of 8-1. In other matches, Grizzle fell at the No. 1 spot 8-3 while Corbitt lost at No. 3 singles 8-3.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said the team had a chance of location, which led to them being on the road to play Father Tolton but that didn’t let that stop them from securing the win.

In the JV matches, the team of Ella Kearns and Hailey James won in doubles 7-5. James also won her JV singles match 6-4 while Amelia Widel fell by a score of 6-3.





