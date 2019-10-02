Friday’s game against the Versailles Tigers will mark the midway point of the season for the Boonville Pirates football team.

At 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-County Conference, the Pirates should be heavily favored Friday night at home against the 0-5 Tigers. But after last week’s game, Boonville had its hands full against a lesser Osage team, winning 35-14, while Versailles fell to winless California in a nailbiter 33-30.

1. Which Boonville team will show up against Versailles?

It would be safe to say that Boonville has yet to play four quarters of play this season. While the Pirates have looked great at times, they have also had games where the offense has stalled or the defense has given up big yardage.

The good news is that through the first-four games, the only game it really mattered against was in Week 3 at home against Blair Oaks. Boonville was by far the better team in its other games. Boonville football coach Greg Hough said Friday night’s game against Versailles could easily be a trap game because they are 0-5. “If you look at who they’ve played, Versailles had played teams like 5-0 Knob Noster, 4-1 Buffalo, 4-1 Hallsville, 4-1 Southern Boone and 5-0 Blair Oaks,” Houghh said. “They are a really good 0-5 team.”

2. Can the Pirates keep Versailles quarterback Coby Williams in the pocket on Friday?

Only time will tell. But last year at Versailles, Boonville beat what was then a good Tigers’ team led by Williams by hounding him all night and then forcing him to stay in the pocket. If the Pirates are going to have success again on Friday, they will have to do the same. However if Williams runs wild, Boonville could be looking for another shootout.

Boonville won last year 42-14.

“We have to keep the quarterback in the pocket and don’t let him get outside,” Hough said. “He is really good with his feet so we have to get a good rush on the outside and then have our middles stay in their lanes and keep him contained.”

3. Pirates could have a big night offensively if past Versailles’ games hold true.

The Tigers have given up a lot of points this season, 256 to be exact for an average of 51.2 points per game. Boonville on the other hand has scored 156 points for an average of 32 points per game.

Given that statistic, Boonville should score a plethora of points to help pad its stats. But keep in mind that the Pirates also have several key players banged up from last week, which could bring the score down. If the players are healthy, Boonville scores 30-plus points against the Tigers.

“We are going to do us no matter who we play,” Hough said. “We are still trying to get better.”

4. Will the Pirates keep pace with Southern Boone in the Tri-County Conference and district standings?

Right now, Hough is focused on Versailles this week and Eldon next week. But then it gets tougher with 4-1 Hallsville in Boonville on October 18th and 4-1 Southern Boone in Ashland on October 25th.

The Indians are currently unbeaten in the TCC but have yet to play both Boonville and Blair Oaks. Southern Boone also has both Boonville and Blair Oaks to play.

As far as the Class 3 District 7 standings, Southern Boone is currently in third place with 39 points while Boonville is fourth with 38.7 points. If Boonville keeps winning, the rest will take care of itself. However a slip up against Hallsville or Southern Boone and the Pirates could easily fall down to a No. 5 seed depending on what Oak Grove does for the rest of the season.

Hough said one of the team’s goals is to host a district playoff game. “Every game matters, plus 13 matters every week,” Hough said. “They are all big at this point. We just have to keep our kids humble and keep our kids working.”

5. Could a shutout be in the works for the Pirates?

It would be nice but highly unlikely. If Boonville gets out to a big lead, look for Hough to rest some of his starters, especially the ones battling injuries. Remember, it’s not how you start but how you finish.

This is also the time of the year where coaches keep a close eye on how the other teams are doing in the conference and district. A win is huge but points are also big at this time of the year.

Note: The leaders after five games: Rushing-Avian Thomas, 79 carries for 610 yards and nine touchdowns; Passing-Nick Ferrari, 37 of 63 for 495 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions; Receiving-Tramell Coleman, 17 receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns; Tackles: Harper Stock, 58 tackles; Greyson Mesik, 9 tackles for loss; DJ Wesolak, four sacks; Lane West, 2 interceptions; Colby Caton/Spencer Steakley/Wesolak/Mesik, one fumble recovery; Wesolak, 2 caused fumbles; Punts-Charlie Bronakowski, 17 punts for 676 yards for 39.8 average; Avian Thomas, 74 points scored.