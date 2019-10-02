Rock Bridge softball coach Lisa Simmons knew it was going to be a special night.

Not just because the Bruins were playing her alma mater or that she had family on hand to watch her coach in her first season at the helm. Simmons was also coaching against her cousin Christie Zoeller, who she had grown up watching play in high school and college.

"Mutual respect, obviously," Simmons said. "She has been coaching a lot longer than I have so she has a lot more experience than I do. When I have questions we text at the beginning of the season about certain issues that come up and she bounces some ideas off of me, too. It’s just nice to be able to do those type of things. It was great going against her and it would be cool if we coached together.”

As it turned out, Simmons’ Bruins (16-5) wound up getting the better of Zoeller’s Pirates (4-9) by a score of 22-0 in five innings Tuesday.

Zoeller said coaching against Simmons, a former Missouri standout, was a unique experience. Zoeller, who played at Central Methodist, said her players don’t face teams the caliber of Rock Bridge night in and night out.

She called the game a good test for her program and also a personal trip down memory lane.

“Whenever I got to the field tonight I found a penny, and that’s kind of like our thing with our dads,” Zoeller said of the cousins. “We always said our dads are throwing down pennies from heaven, so anytime we would see a penny we would pick it up. It’s just one of those things where I remember as a kid in high school when we first got fastpitch softball here.



“Every family event my dad would make me take my glove and pitch to him, and I remember Lisa sitting there watching me pitch. Lisa was always the athlete of the family and she would just sit there and watch. But then I got to watch her go through her high school and college career.

"Now getting to see her do this is kind of coming full circle.”

Rock Bridge’s No. 1 pitcher, Ella Schouten, said Simmons has taught her more than just the game of softball.

“I think her energy and enthusiasm toward each and every one of us has made the difference,” Schouten said of Simmons. “She is teaching us more like in life versus just the game.”

Schouten said the transition to Simmons has been smooth after longtime Bruins coach Janel Twehous stepped down in the offseason.

Simmons had been an assistant at Battle, so many of the Bruins already knew her.

“We knew that she was just a great human being and that made it easier for the transition coming here as a coach,” Schouten said. “I know a lot of us just love the way she teaches and the way she coaches us, and it’s really showing out on the field.”

Simmons certainly has the Bruins headed in the right direction. Rock Bridge has already avenged a couple of its losses. Its wins include Blue Springs, Webb City, Hickman, Jefferson City, Helias and Battle.

When Simmons isn’t coaching, the Boonville native is playing with her 1-year-old son, Lachlen, or watching her fiance, Cedric Alvis, coach football at Hickman.

“It’s tough when you come home and I’m not the one to put my kid to bed because he is already asleep,” Simmons said. “There are some days where I may not see him and then there are days when Cedric doesn’t see him. That is tough. But I couldn’t do it without family. Before the season started my mother and Cedric’s mom sat down and made a big calendar and wrote down who was picking Lachlen up from day care.”

Simmons said she feels blessed with the players on her team and the parents who support them.

Tuesday was a display of depth for the Bruins, who later this month will seek their first district title since 2010.

“You saw tonight,” Simmons said. “I took all my starters out and I still had the kids hitting the ball hard. They are making me look real good and I am just trying to stay out of their way. I’m teaching them a few things here and there with my system, so that has kind of been a change for us, but as far as them just playing the game of softball, I am fortunate that I have some really good athletes.”

The Bruins have a motto this season, which fits them well through 21 games: “Expect greatness.”

“We should expect ourselves to be great in everything that we do, and if we are not great, we need to figure out how we can be great,” Simmons said.

Simmons hopes to implement a plan for sustained success. She said it follows the model used by former MU head coach Ehren Earleywine.

“He is probably one of the smartest guys I have ever played for,” Simmons said. “All my coaches have helped me in a way, but Coach E helped me develop a softball IQ and that’s what I am hoping to do with these kids because they are tremendous athletes. What can I teach them that they don’t already know. My goal with a lot of them is to increase their softball IQ and make them smarter players.

"I tell them before the game that we are going to be the smartest team on the field. We may not be the best team physically, but we can be the smarter team and have the competitive edge.”

Rock Bridge also won the JV game 13-1.