The Bunceton volleyball team defeated MSD in two straight sets Monday night in Mexico 25-10, 25-10.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said the girls picked up their second win of the season against MSD. “Wins are something that hasn’t come easy for this team,” Ray said. “Hopefully this is the start of something special. Only time will tell.”

Cara Bishop had 12 service points with six aces along with one assist to lead Bunceton.



