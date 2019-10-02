The Boonville Pirates JV football team moved past the .500 mark for the season by beating the Osage Indians Monday night at Osage 25-18.

The Pirates, 3-2 on the season, led Osage 12-8 at the half. Meanwhile, after both teams failed to score in the third quarter, Boonville came back and held a 13-10 advantage in the fourth for the victory.

Boonville JV coach Seth Brimer said this was the first complete game of football the team has played all year and they needed it. “Osage was a very good football team,” Brimer said. “I was very proud of how we came out from the opening kick off and never let off the gas. This was a total team win and everyone contributed. We had a few too many penalties for my liking but we can fix that.”

DaWan Lomax led the rushing attack for Boonville with nine carries for 79 yards. Landon Williams had seven for 38, followed by Hunter Pethan with 11 for 24 yards and one touchdown and Nash McKenzie with three for 7 yards and one score.

Williams also completed 12 of 25 passes for Boonville for 238 yards and two scores.

Lomax was on the receiving end on seven of those passes for 182 yards and two scores, followed by Luke Green with three catches for 48 yards, and Fisher Jenkins one for 3 yards.

On defense, Max Eckerle had 17 total tackles. Ethan Watson and Connor Acton each had eight, followed by Mar’Quise Coleman with seven, Dustyn Taylor six, Gaige Offineer and Landon Williams five each, Peyton Hahn and Zane Watring four each, Chandler Stonecipher, Cole Mackey, Trent Maxwell and Huston Force three each, Jordan Pinkett, Edrissa Bah, Luke Green and Matthew Conrow two each and Hunter Pethan with one.

Hahn, Offineer, Green, Williams and Taylor also had one tackle for a loss each. Williams had one sack while Bah, Green and Eckerle finished the game with one interception each.



