The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team had another tough outing Monday night at home by losing to the Mexico Bulldogs in two straight sets 15-25 and 13-25.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 1-11-1 overall, head coach Hannah Ashley said the girls had to be flexible against Mexico.

“With some players being sick, everyone had to adjust,” Ashley said. “Lily Terrell and Nora Morris stepped up as our middles. Kennedy Renfrow was out of her Libero jersey to play all the way around for us. Molly Schuster had hervarsity debut with seven digs.”

Kennedy Renfrow led the Lady Pirates with five attack attempts and five digs. Molly Schuster finished the match with seven digs while Lily Terrell had three attack attempts, two digs and one kill, Carson Dee three digs, one attack attempt and one kill, Gabi Webster four attack attempts and one dig, Nora Morris three attack attempts and one dig, Abby Reisinger two assists, one kill and one dig, Hope Mesik one attack attempt, one dig and one assist and Lillian Rohrbach one attack attempt.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Mexico 25-14 and 25-19.

Kinley Fox had five attack attempts, three digs, two kills and one assist for Boonville. Alyssa Gross had three kills, two attack attempts, two digs and one ace while Genae Hodge added three digs, two kills, two aces and one attack attempt, Abby Reisinger four digs, two assists and one ace, Katelyn Smith three aces, three attack attempts and one kill, Molly Schuster two aces, two assists and one dig, Shelby Campbell two digs and one attack attempt, Rachele Muscas two digs, Claire Witting one attack attempt and one dig, Heather Hall one attack attempt and Payton Luscombe one dig.