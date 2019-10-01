Boonville seniors Reese Lavers and Bryanna Jones knew it was the end to something big for the Lady Pirates softball team Monday night at Rolling Hills park.

With the season winding down and districts just weeks away, the Lady Pirates gave the two seniors a send off they will remember by beating the Marshall Owls 12-2.

While the win improved Boonville’s record to 4-8 overall, head coach Christie Zoeller said this was a great night to celebrate the seniors. “Abby (Pulliam) did a great job on the mound and our defense was on behind her,” Zoeller said. “We also hit the ball well and strung some hits together. I was excited to see Reese Lavers go 3-for-3 with four RBIs. It was exciting to see her give her all on her Senior Night. Bryanna (Jones) also hit the ball well tonight. She just hit it right at their defenders. Senior Night is always bittersweet but it was a great game tonight and one I know they’ll be happy to remember.”

Although it wasn’t the start the Lady Pirates wanted, as Marshall jumped out on top with two runs in the top half of the first, Boonville left little doubt after that by exploding for five runs in the second on a two-RBI single over second by Lavers and a two-RBI double to right center field by Emma West.

Boonville also tacked on one run in the third on a two-out double to center by Rachel Massa and a RBI-single to center by Lavers to extend the lead to 6-2.

The Lady Pirates weren’t done, though. After a scoreless fourth inning, Boonville added three more in the fifth on four straight singles and a wild pitch to push the lead to 9-2. Then, in the sixth, Abby Pulliam doubled to left for a run, followed by a walk by Olivia Eichelberger, a hit batter for a run and a wild pitch to end the game by the run rule.

Pulliam also picked up her first varsity win for Boonville and improved to 1-2 on the season. In six innings, Pulliam struck out 10 batters and gave up two runs on four hits and three walks. Makenna Parker took the loss for Marshall.

Boonville also out-hit Marshall 14-4, with Lavers going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Pulliam and Kendrick also had three hits each, one of which went for a double. Pulliam also drove in one run. Rachel Massa had a single, double and two RBIs while Olivia Eichelberger added two singles and Emma West with one double and two RBIs.

Kailei Allen had the only extra base hit in the game for Marshall, being a double.

Boonville also won the JV game 3-0 by scoring all three runs in the second inning.

Boonville JV coach Kaitlin Pendergraft said the girls did a nice job being selective at the plate and being heads up base runners. “We put the ball in play and that combination will always lead to good things,” Pendergraft said.

Emma West picked up the win in the circle for Boonville’s JV, who improved to 9-4. West pitched all three innings and struck out seven batters while walking two.

Gracey Rose finished the game with one triple to lead all hitters while Anna Thompson and Alexis Trigg each had one double and Josie Widel with one single.



