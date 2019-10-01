The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team did something that no other team in the history of the program has been able to do after finishing second in the Tri-County Conference Tuesday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

By placing second behind Southern Boone of Ashland, the Lady Pirates also had two members of the team finish in the top 10 in individual play.

In the final team standings, South Boone captured its second straight title with a score of 400. Boonville-who beat Southern Boone earlier in the season-finished second with a score of 411, followed by Blair Oaks at 434, California at 466, Eldon at 476 and Osage at 497. Hallsville had no team score.

Boonville Lady Pirates golf coach Rob VanderLinden said it was a good day for the Lady Pirates as a team with their best score of the year.

“It wasn’t quite enough to take out defending champion, Southern Boone, but the second place finish was impressive for this young team,” VanderLinden said.

To be considered all-conference, VanderLinden said the golfer had to place in the top 10.

Kassidy Hull of Eldon was the individual champion with a 10-over par 81 while Samantha Backes of Blair Oaks finished second with a score of 86.

Boonville freshman Zoey Lang placed third overall with a score of 87 with nine pars and four bogeys. Hannah LeGrant, meanwhile, finished eighth with a score of 103 with two birdies and four bogeys.

VanderLinden said this is a big accomplishment for the two freshmen. “We also had two golfers who just missed the cut,” VanderLinden said of Payten Black and Rayghan Skoufos. “Again, this was our best team effort of the year and hopefully we continue the good play going into district tournament next Tuesday.”

Other place finishers in the tournament were Lila Frazier of Southern Boone with a score of 93; Lily Frazier of Southern Boone 95, Gracyn Merriott of Southern Boone 96, Elliott Hull of Blair Oaks 102, Sydney Riley of Osage 104 and Lilli Eichelberger of California 104.

As for the rest of the Boonville golfers, Black finished 11th overall with a score of 109 with three pars and three bogeys. Skoufos carded a score of 112 with two pars and three bogeys while Julianne Bromagen finished 18th overall out of 32 golfers with six bogeys.





