The Boonville Pirates soccer team couldn’t get anything going offensively in a 2-0 loss Monday night against the Clinton Cardinals in Boonville.

While the Pirates pitched shutouts in their last-two games, head coach Kaz Hazell said the boys did not play to their full potential against Clinton and it showed on the scoreboard. “It was an off night for the whole team, but there were some individuals that worked hard on the field and did not go unnoticed,” Hazell said. “In the second half I made some changes to let some younger players get some time as my starters were having an off game. We hope to turn it around in our next game against Osage.”

Clinton scored both goals in the first half-the first coming at the 4 minute mark and the second at the 37 minute mark.

The Cardinals also finished the game with four shots on goal and nine shot attempts while Boonville had two shots on goal and 15 shot attempts.

Boonville senior goalie Gabe Lorenz finished the game with 12 saves.

The loss dropped Boonville to 5-4-1 on the season.

In the JV game, Boonville and Clinton ended in a 2-2 tie.

Coach Hazell said the JV boys played a tough game. “The Pirate JV team scored first with a penalty kick from freshman Bryson Wessing,” Hazell said. “The second goal was by Tucker Lorenz at the end of the first half. Neither team was able to complete the match with a goal in the second half.”

Wessing’s goal came at the 12 minute mark while Lorenz scored his goal at the 31 minute mark. Clinton scored at the 17 and 33 minute mark.

For the game, Boonville (2-2-1 overall) finished with 13 shot attempts and four shots on goal while Clinton had four shot attempts and four shots on goal.

Boonville goalies Gabe Brimer and Gage Allison each had five saves in the match.







