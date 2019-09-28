The question was about defense and recording a second straight shutout, but a beaming Max Hunter had town pride on his mind.

The Centralia football team, ranked No. 5 in Class 2, had just blanked Brookfield 34-0 on Friday night, and Hunter was beyond thrilled.

“Man, it means a lot to the town, because the football program has been down for a couple years,” said the junior defensive back, who made an interception in the second half. “We’re just bringing it back, and it means a lot to everyone on our team.”

A week after blanking Highland 51-0, there was no sign of regression for coach Jim Newsted’s defense. In fact, it looked as fearsome as ever, and that is saying something for a unit that has allowed all of 25 points through five games, a major reason the Panthers are undefeated at 5-0.

Centralia carried a 20-0 lead into the break, but the Panthers had not yet been able to completely smother the Bulldogs. Newsted said halftime adjustments were key to shutting down Brookfield.

“We took our corners and tightened them up, and said let’s run fade only and see if they can outrun us, and they couldn’t outrun us,” he said.

The Brookfield defense could not muster a similar effort and was slowly worn down by the Panthers. Centralia quarterback John Durant finished the night with nine completions compared to just two incomplete passes. The Panthers were run-heavy, with 23 rushes to just 11 pass plays, but Durant still managed over 200 yards passing.

“Where I thought we saw some evolution was on John Durant hitting the passes he had to," Newsted said of his signal caller, who finished with 226 yards through the air. "I had to encourage him a little bit. He was a little tentative when he was out there, but he responded well.”

Brookfield keyed in on Centralia receiver Jake Freidel early in an ultimately futile attempt to limit his impact. After successfully keeping Freidel and the Panthers out of the end zone in the first quarter, Freidel took over in the second period, hauling in back-to-back touchdowns to put the Panthers up 12-0. Freidel totaled five catches for 122 yards overall.

Durant also found receiver Grafton Littrell for a 23-yard touchdown before halftime.

Centralia has often been undersized compared to its opponents in the trenches this season. But that has done nothing to stop the Panthers. Newsted said he was pleased Friday with the work of his linemen, who helped open up the run game when Brookfield began playing to defend the pass.

“After we started throwing the ball and loosening them up a little and getting one or two guys out of the box because they were afraid of our pass, then we were able to capitalize on some run stuff,” Newsted said. "We saw some stuff on video at halftime and made some adjustments.”

Newsted pointed to an 87-yard touchdown run by Luke Hunter in the fourth quarter as a play made possible by adjustments.

With a matchup against Mexico looming, the Panthers' performance against Brookfield was a confidence builder — one that will serve them well as the calendar turns to October.