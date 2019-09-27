Once again, the Tigers ended a game in five innings.

At home on Thursday night, in just its second home outing, Marceline pasted conference foe Scotland County to advance to 11-3 and knock the other Tigers to 7-7.

Marceline coach Todd Lowther said that pitcher Savannah Kelly, once again, gave her team a chance to blow it open.

"Right now, we're playing behind her, and we're hitting the ball well and giving ourselves a chance to play from ahead," Lowther said. "We didn't walk anybody tonight, and in general, we don't walk anybody. We're not making a lot of mistakes, but there are a couple of balls here and there that I know that we can get to.

"I like out team, and we're hitting the ball really well. If our pitching can continue like this, we give ourselves a chance to win games."

Ciarrah Bell finished with three hits on Thursday evening, and multiple Tigers recorded a pair.

The first-ever Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association (MHSFCA) Class 2 softball rankings were released contemporaneous with the Tigers' game, and Marceline was not included. Given a top-tier home win versus reigning state champion Salisbury last week and an obscenely road-heavy schedule, the Tigers' omission from the top-10 seems like something of a snub.

Marceline's only three losses were at larger Moberly, at undefeated Penney, and versus undefeated Putnam County in the Midgets' own tournament.

The first two losses began the Tigers' season, and Penney and Putnam County both hold spots within the top eight.

Lowther doesn't look at these things.

"I don't really care about the rankings, I guess it'd be nice, but it doesn't really mean much to us," Lowther said. "There are a lot of people out there who don't have a chance to watch a lot of these teams, and a lot of it is based on record."

The Tigers travel to the NCMC Tournament in Trenton on Saturday. There, Marceline potentially may face Brookfield ahead of Monday's Pink-Out Game.