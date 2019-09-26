AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Heritage Christian Academy

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Center

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Winnetonka

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Truman

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville

5 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North

6 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Park Hill vs. Blue Springs at Baumgardner Park

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Oak Park

4 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Belton vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Notre Dame de Sion, St. Teresa’s Academy at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course

3 p.m. — William Chrisman, Belton, Raymore-Peculiar at Country Creek Golf Club-Hoots Hollow course

3:15 p.m. — Pembroke Hill vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit West High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m. — St. Louis University High at Van Horn

5 p.m. — Olathe (Kan.) East at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Liberty/Liberty North September Slam

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/Chengdu/WTA Wuhan/Tashkent, 5 a.m., 2:30 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Rugby: World Cup: United States vs. England, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 6 a.m., 1 p.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: Junior Davis Cup/Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Washington, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: PGA Safeway Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Virginia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL preseason: St. Louis at Detroit, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: Northwestern at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• Women’s college soccer: Mississippi at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college soccer: Florida State at Clemson, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Delaware State at North Carolina A&T, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• College football: Navy at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college soccer: Texas at Kansas, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• Rugby: World Cup: United States vs. England (tape), 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL preseason: Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NHL (276)

Thursday’s Radio

• High school softball: Blue Springs South at Blue Springs, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• NFL: Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)