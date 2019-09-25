The Lee’s Summit North and Blue Springs South warmed up for this weekend’s COMO Invitational with a meet Tuesday.

North totaled 647 points to top the Jaguars’ 578. Marshall was third with 37 points.

The Broncos won 10 of 12 events to claim the win.

North finished 1-2-3 in the 50-yard freestyle with all earning automatic state qualifying times. Andrew Bennett won in 22.43 seconds, topping teammates Lance Godard (22.49) and Daniel Worth (22.78). North’s Clayton Adkins (23.80) and Grant Idoux also earned state consideration times in the same event.

Godard also claimed an automatic state qualifying time with his win in the 100 freestyle in 49.25 seconds.

Worth swam to a victory in the 500 freestyle in a state consideration time of 5 minutes, 5.20 seconds.

Ben Luna won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.76), Aidan Wion won diving with a state qualifying score of 237.25 points and Logan Bentley finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:22.60) for the Broncos. North also swept all three relay races.

Blue Springs South’s George Bahr took first in the 100 butterfly (1:04.42) and Luke Landon won the 100 backstroke (1:08.00).