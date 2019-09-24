Not pretty but it was good enough to get the job done for the Boonville Lady Pirates golf team Monday night on the road against the California Pintos.

While beating the Lady Pintos by six strokes, 217-223, head coach Rob VanderLinden said the girls did not play particularly well but was still able to pick up the win. “The team score of 217 was the highest for us on the season but hopefully we picked up some valuable information about the course to help us in the California Tournament on Tuesday. Again, with this young group, most of our golfers have never seen the course before.”

Freshman Hannah LeGrant did well enough in her first experience on California’s course by finishing with a 14-over par 50 to capture meet medalist honors.

Lilli Eichelberger and Kendall Kirksey of California naildown the next-two spots with a score of 51 and 53, respectively. Boonville’s Zoey Lang and Payten Black held down the No. 4 and No. 5 spots with scores of 54 and 55, respectively.

While finishing first overall in the meet, VanderLinden said LeGrant also had two pars and three bogeys in the meet. Lang finished with one par and three bogeys while Black had one par and one bogey, Julianne Bromagen with a score of 58, Leah Ziegelbein also with a score of 58 with two pars, Rayghan Skoufos with a score of 62 with one birdie and Alexis Schnetzler with a score of 67 with one bogey.







