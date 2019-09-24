Defensively and pitching-wise, the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team did everything right Monday night against the Fulton Hornets at Rolling Hills park.

But just like a lot of games this season for the Lady Pirates, they will hit well and struggle pitching and on defense and then pitch and play good defense and struggling with hitting.

On Monday, it was the offenses turn to take the night off as Boonville managed just four hits through seven innings-two of which came in the seventh, in a 3-0 loss against Fulton.

“This game started as a bit of a pitcher’s duel with neither team really being able to hit,” said Boonville coach Christie Zoeller. “Abby (Pulliam) did a great job on the mound tonight, and Emma (West) did a nice job coming in relief. I feel like our defense is getting stronger with each game and we are cutting down the number of errors that we are making.

We just need to put our defense and offense together.”

That wasn’t the case against Fulton. Although both teams struggled to get anything going offensively in the first-three innings, Fulton finally got the break they were looking for in the top half of the fourth after back to back singles, a walk and a fly out to right by junior Kayla Neal to make it 1-0.

Boonville, meanwhile, didn’t get its first hit of the game until the second inning when senior Bryanna Jones led off with a single to right. Junior Kourtney Kendrick also singled with two outs in the third on an infield hit to short.

However it wasn’t until the seventh inning that the Lady Pirates would get another hit. Boonville had only one runner reach base for the next-three innings, and that came on an error on a ground ball back to the pitcher by Abby Pulliam.

Fulton tacked on another run in the sixth on one hit and two errors to extend the lead to 2-0. Meanwhile, in the seventh, the Lady Hornets threatened again by putting two on after a single and a walk. However, after a fly out and a hit batter, junior Sydney Hedgpath hit into a fielder’s choice to score another run to add to the lead at 3-0.

Boonville made interesting in the seventh after back to back singles by Emma West and Alexis Albin. Fulton pitcher Taylor Kettle then came back with a strikeout and a ground out. However on the ground out to second by Alexis Trigg, Fulton got a little sloppy with the ball by overthowing the first baseman on the fielder’s choice. But even then the Lady Hornets were there to get Emma West trying to score on the overthrow at home to end the game.

Kettle picked up the complete game victory for Fulton while Abby Pulliam took the loss for Boonville. Kettle struck out 11 batters and gave up just four hits and two walks in seven innings. Pulliam, meanwhile, pitched the first-six innings and allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out seven. Emma West then came in and pitched one inning in relief to closeout the game.

Fulton also out-hit Boonville 6-4, with Neal going 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI.

For Boonville, Kourtney Kendrick, Bryanna Jones, Emma West and Alexis Albin each had one single.

Fulton also won the JV game against Boonville 8-0.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 7-4 on the season, managed just one hit in the game off the Fulton pitcher.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said Fulton is a much improved team.

“We were hitting the ball, it just went straight to the defenders,” Pendergraft said. “Emma and Rachel did a nice job for us in the circle. They were a hitting team and found. Their hits found gaps, ours found gloves. We will come out again against Versailles on Thursday. This will be our strikeout cancer game. All proceeds go to the Kale West family to help Kale win his battle with cancer.”

Emma West took the loss for Boonville by giving up four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters in three innings. Rachel Massa then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed four runs on four hits and one walk.

Anna Thompson had the only hit in the game for Boonville.

For Fulton, Addison Gray and Elexis Clark each had two hits.



