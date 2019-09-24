Win 7-2 at St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond Monday (Sept. 23, 2019(. Softball Lady Hornets snap skid. Jones solid at Sedalia course in tourney. Volleyball squad swept quickly by Benton

Aside from the volleyball Lady Hornets’ struggles in their home loss to St. Joseph: Benton, Monday was a good day for Chillicothe High School sports squads.

The tennis girls won handily and the softball squad romped on the road, while standout golfer Hallie Jones had a solid performance in a tournament at Sedalia.

TENNIS

At south St. Joseph’s Krug Park, Chillicothe’s tennis Lady Hornets seized a 3-0 lead after doubles play and cruised on to another Midland Empire Conference dual-match victory, blunting Bishop LeBlond 7-2.

Although likely already locked out of repeating as MEC team champions by their loss last week at Kansas City: St. Pius X, the CHS racqueteers (7-1, 5-1 conf.) nevertheless continued their excellent-to-date 2019 season.

Two of their doubles tandems – the No. 1 pair of Hunter Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman and No. 2 duo of Macy Cavanah and Delaney May – and two individuals – Cavanah and May – boosted their season records to 7-1 each, while freshman Cami Carpenter filled a vacancy in the lineup and recorded her first-ever varsity-level victory during doubles.

Keithley and Zimmerman bettered BLHS' Libby Weddle and Peyton Netten 8-3 in the top doubles set. In No. 1 singles, Keithley prevailed decisively 8-2.

Cavanah and May rolled 8-1 in their doubles action and Carpenter combined with junior Megan Sisson for an 8-2 triumph in No. 3 spot.

With that 3-sets lead, Chillicothe quickly sewed up the match victory when singles play got going

After Keithley secured her No. 1 set, sophomore Leah Lourenco clinched the CHS win by taking No. 6 singles 8-3, coach Bob Long reports.

Also victorious in singles, but in very tough sets, were Cavanah and May. In No. 2 action, Cavanah was extended to a tiebreaker, but took the triumph 9-8 when she won seven of the first nine tiebreaker points. May took No. 4 spot 8-6.

Chillicothe’s Zimmerman dropped the No. 3 singles 3-8 and Sisson was defeated at No. 5 slot 4-8.

The tennis Lady Hornets’ varsity will take part in Wednesday’s Tigers Classic Tournament at Excelsior Springs.

SOFTBALL

At Lexington, in a game which wasn’t certain to be played until just after midday, due to a wet field resulting from weekend rains, Chillicothe (4-6) flooded the scoreboard with huge innings to pound the host Minutewomen 17-1 in only four innings.

The non-conference result halted a 3-games losing streak for Chillicothe, but was its second-straight strong showing, head coach Mike Jones mused.

After posting five runs – highlighted by freshman “extra hitter” Kirsten Dunn’s 2-runs double – in the second inning, the CHS club clubbed Lexington for six runs both in the third and fourth. Catcher Lexi Walker’s 2-runs single was the biggest hit of the third frame and Kinlei Boley drove in two runs in the fourth with a single.

Needing to prevent Lexington from scoring more than two runs in the bottom of the fourth to close out the contest early on the 15-runs-lead rule, CHS winning pitcher Hallie Rucker held LHS to a single tally to end things early.

Rucker had a strong day in the pitcher’s circle, surrendering only the one earned run on three hits while walking no one and striking out five.

Statistically, Dunn’s three runs driven in, three scored, and two hits and the perfect 3-for-3 day with three runs scored by senior center fielder Kennedy Corzette paced the CHS offense.

Junior third baseman Brooke Horton also was perfect at the dish, going two for two and scoring twice. Sophomore left fielder Sophia Luetticke had two hits and two runs batted in.

On the run production front, no less than 10 Lady Hornets drove in runs as CHS left only four runners aboard. Mollie Ellis, Dawsyn Lightner, and Horton joined Dunn in having doubles.

“We played well on defense (one error) and hit the ball very hard,” Jones reflected. “Hopefully, we are starting to play our kind of ball.”

Having visited Maryville yesterday, the CHS softball squad is to host another MEC opponent – St. Joseph: Benton – tomorrow.

VOLLEYBALL

CHS' volleyball Lady Hornets continue to have their struggles against other Midland Empire Conference teams, even if the match isn’t counting in the league standings.

Already victimized twice in matches which will count in the MEC standings, the Lady Hornets hosted St. Joseph: Benton in a non-league outing Monday, but the story remained the same – a non-competitive defeat.

After Chillicothe won the opening point of the match, Benton’s Lady Cardinals rang up the next 11 on their way to a 25-8 game-1 verdict. The visitors then were even ruder at the beginning of the second game, claiming 15 of the first 16 rallies before Lady Hornets reserves actually fared better in what concluded as a 25-14 triumph.

The 2-games sweep dropped Chillicothe’s record to 5-4-1 entering a Tuesday conference outing at Cameron.

Statistically for CHS Monday, the numbers were understandably thin. Haylee Coplen had a team-high five assists with Selby Miller adding three. At the net on offense, Maya Snyder’s three “kllls” (spikes) were tops.

On defense, Chillicothe did not manage a single block at the net that resulted directly in a point won. In terms of handling Benton “kill” tries, Lucy Gaston and Makayla Vance earned three “digs” apiece.

Next for Chillicothe now is another home match with a St. Joseph team – Lafayette this time – on Thursday.

GOLF

Monday’s Sedalia Invitational Tournament saw Chillicothe – with only three players – unable to be involved in the team competition, but Jones didn’t let that deter her.

She made a couple of birdies on the Sedalia Country Club layout on her way to a solid 18-holes round of 92. Lady Hornets coach Tim Marsh did not report whether that earned an individual medal, but it might not, considering some of the team competition.

The CHS coach related that the team championship was won in overwhelming style by St. Joseph’s Academy of St. Louis with a blistering low-4 total of 278. That means it had four players who, on average, produced rounds of just under 70, a feat Marsh termed “insane.”

While Jones’ round on the challenging course raised her season scoring average a little, sophomore teammates Quincey Jessen and Brooke Williams – neither of whom had played competitively before belatedly turning out for the CHS team last month – continued to struggle, score-wise, while adding to their experience level. Jessen carded a 135, which was exactly her average for 18 coming in, and Williams a 142, only a couple of strokes over her average.

After playing at Macon yesterday, Chillicothe’s golf girls will be on their home course tomorrow – weather permitting – for the annual Chillicothe Invitational Tournament. Play is due to begin at Green Hills Golf Course at 9 a.m. The course will be closed to public play until around mid-afternoon.

Being one short of the number of players needed to formulate a team score, the Lady Hornets will not be able to try to defend their runnerup team finish of a year ago. However, Jones could be in the running for tournament medalist.