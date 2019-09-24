The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team fell to 1-8-1 overall and 0-5 in the Tri-County Conference after dropping two straight Monday night on the road against the Eldon Mustangs 17-25 and 17-25.

Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball coach Hannah Ashley said despite the loss, she saw a lot of good things in the varsity match. “We were down and were able to bring the score back for our favor,” Ashley said. “There was positivity on the court. After every point, players were coming together to encourage each other.”

Senior setter Abby Reisinger led the Lady Pirates with eight assists, seven digs and one attack attempt. Nora Morris finished the match with six attack attempts, four kills and two digs while Kennedy Renfrow added seven attack attempts, two digs and one kill, Lily Terrell with five digs, two attack attempts and one kill, Madison Smith three attack attempts, one kill, one block and one assist, Carson Dee four digs and one attack attempt, Lillian Rohrbach two attack attempts and two kills and Hope Mesik with four digs.

In the JV match, Boonville lost to Eldon 9-25 and 12-25.

Freshman Genae Hodge finished the match with five digs, four attack attempts and four kills. Kaitlyn Smith had six attack attempts and two digs while Ava Parman added two attack attempts, two kills, one ace, one block and one dig, Abby Fuemmeler four assists and one dig, Alyssa Gross one attack attempt, one kill and one dig, Ashlen Homan two digs, Madison Smith one assist and Kinley Fox with one dig.