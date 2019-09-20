AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Kansas City East

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Rockhurst

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

7 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central

7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Springfield Catholic Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Jefferson City Tournament, Binder State Park

Winnetonka/Park Hill South Tournament

At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex

Field 5

11 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Fort Osage

12:50 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Warrensburg

2:40 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Warrensburg

Field 6

11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South

12:50 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Willard

Field 8

12:50 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Raytown

2:40 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Smithville

4:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Smithville

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs Doubles Tournament

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — Center vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Springfield Catholic Tournament

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

3 p.m. — Consolation game: Oak Grove vs. Kansas City Lutheran

4:30 p.m. — Consolation game: Smithville vs. Grandview

6 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn vs. Guadalupe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Mo-Kan Invitational, Lee’s Summit West High School

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman at Winnetonka Invitational

8 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Jefferson City Tournament, Binder State Park

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman in bracket play at Winnetonka/Park Hill South Tournament, Tiffany Hills Sports Complex

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Tournament

8 a.m. — Grain Valley at Marshall Tournament

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty Invitational, Plaza Tennis Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Blue Springs boys, Grain Valley at Southern Stampede, Missouri Southern State University, Joplin

8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Blue Springs South girls, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North Kris Solsberg Invitational

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Odessa Invitational, Odessa Upper Elementary School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour BMW PGA Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Rugby: World Cup: Japan vs. Russia, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Laver Cup, 6 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 7 a.m., 9 p.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: ATP Metz quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: EPL: Bournemouth at Southampton, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College soccer: Wisconsin at Indiana, 4:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: Champions Tour Sanford International, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college soccer: USC at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL preseason: New York Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Richmond, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• High school football: Liberty North at Liberty, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Rhythmic gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College volleyball: Pittsburgh at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Florida International at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College volleyball: Louisville at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Air Force at Boise State, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Utah at USC, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• High school football: DeSmet at Christian Brothers College (Mo.), 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Boxing: Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice, 9:30 p.m., SHOW (218)

• Golf: Asian Tour Shinhan Donghae Open, 10 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: World Cup: Australia vs. Fiji, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Friday’s Radio

• College volleyball: Arizona State at Kansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• High school football: Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)