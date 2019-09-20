The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team made it a clean sweep against an old arch-rival Thursday night at home by beating the Prairie Home Panthers in a close game 5-3.

The Tigers, improving to 3-2 on the season, trailed Prairie Home 1-0 after 2 1/2 before rallying back with one in the third and four again in the fourth to make it 5-1. However in the fifth, the Panthers tacked on two more runs to cut it back to two.

Pilot Grove coach Evan Oswald said the Tigers started out a little sluggish offensively but really did well in the middle innings. “Dade Christy was lights out tonight on the mound,” Oswald said. “He threw four great innings and kept Prairie Home off balance. We eventually got him the run support that he deserved in order to pick up the win. Luke and Bo did a great job closing the game out in the final couple innings. I was very pleased with our effort defensively. We had 26 chances in the field this evening and we made each play. That’s the type of effort we need if we are going to be successful this year. We did a great job in the 4th inning offensively. Nobody tried to do too much and we really got some good swings on the baseball. We look to continue this momentum going forward.”

Christy picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove while Dillon Alpers took the loss for Prairie Home, who dropped to 2-4 on the season. Christy pitched the first four innings and gave up just one run on three hits. Luke Kollmeyer pitched two innings in relief while Bo Vinson threw one inning.

For Prairie Home, Burnett pitched two innings and gave no runs, no hit and no walks while striking out three. Alpers then came in and pitched two innings and allowed five runs on six hits and two walks. Then, to finish the game, Tallon Benne pitched two innings and had one strikeout.

Bailey Quint went 2-for-4 in the game for Pilot Grove with one triple. Luke Kollmeyer and Kealin Vinson each had one single and two RBIs while Bo Vinson, Hayden Krumm and Dylan Schupp each had one single.

For Prairie Home, Blane Petsel had two singles while Clayton Pethan added one single and two RBIs, Alpers one single and one RBI and Jason Burnett, Tallon Benne and Alex Rhode each with one single.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said this was a well played game on both sides. “We just did not make the adjust fast enough to pull this game out,” Huth said. “We had too many lazy pop flies in a lot of hitters counts. Other than that we played a really good game. We pitched the ball well through all three guys and played a lot better defense as a whole. We put ourselves in the right situation at the end of the game to win with the bases loaded, but the ball just didn't find a hole. Proud to see the boys fight back and play a good all around game.”

