The Boonville Pirates soccer team dominated the Marshall Owls for 44 minutes in the match Thursday night in a battle of former NCMC teams.

However, in the 45th minute, Marshall tied the game at 1-all and then took the lead for good with another goal at the 72 minute mark to beat the Pirates 2-1.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 3-3-1 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said in the first half the boys created some great chances on goal, but Marshall had some great chances on goal as well. “I thought we played a lot of defense in the game, but would attack the Marshall defense when we won it defensively. Second half was a tough battle for us. We had a lot of injuries going into this game and it did not go in our way at the end. We currently have four of our starters that are out and we had to have younger players step up and help us out. I think the players that came out and helped in the second half did the best of their abilities as we only allowed two goals. We look forward to the next time we see Marshall, as we hope to have everyone back and healthy.”

Boonville’s lone goal of the game came at the 18 minute mark in the match as senior Angel Garcia took a kick from the sideline and rolled it in from 20 yards out.

Both teams had chances after that with shot attempts but failed to find the net to closeout the first half.

In the second half, Marshall found the back of the net on two different occasions with its first goal at the 45 minute mark and the second at the 72 minute mark.

The Owls also finished the match with 12 shot attempts and seven shots on goal while Boonville had seven shot attempts and two shots on goal.

Senior goalie Gabe Lorenz had 12 saves in the match for Boonville.

Each team had one yellow card in the match.

Marshall also won the JV match against Boonville 2-0.

The Owls scored one goal in the first half and one in the second at the 26 and 44 minute mark, respectively.

Marshall also had nine shot attempts in the match while Boonville had three shot attempts and two shots on goal.

Sophomore goalie Gabe Brimer finished the match with four saves.

While the loss dropped Boonville’s JV to 1-2 on the season, Coach Hazell said the boys were unable to put away any scoring opportunities. “Sophomores Gabe Thoma, Blaine Stark, Aiden Meyer and Brennen Rowe played strong defense against the Owls to keep the score differential low to keep the Pirates fighting for the match. The JV boys played hard and stayed determined for the entirety of the match, but were unable to match the skill and persistance of the JV Owls in the end.”

Boonville’s soccer team will play next on Tuesday, Sept. 24th at home against Moberly starting at 5 p.m.