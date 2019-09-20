The New Franklin baseball and softball teams scored early and often while picking up a sweep against the Higbee Tigers Thursday night on the road.

While the Lady Bulldogs defeated Higbee 14-0 behind the three-hit shutout by junior Alexia Sprick, the New Franklin baseball team also got a combined no-hit shutout by Caleb Hull and Keaton Eads in a 20-0 win over the Tigers.

New Franklin softball coach Ross Dowell said after not playing well Tuesday against Fayette, the girls had a great practice Wednesday, which led to them playing a lot better. “We really hit the ball well, which was something we have been struggling with,” Dowell said.

New Franklin scored in every inning against Higbee, putting up five in the first, two in each of the second, third and fourth innings of play and three in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

As for Sprick, the right-handed hurler pitched all five innings and struck out seven batters while giving up just three hits and one walk.

Derboven took the loss for Higbee.

New Franklin also out-hit Higbee 15-3, with Anne Benner going 4-for-4 with a single, two doubles, one triple and two RBIs. Abby Maupin was 3-for-4 with a single, triple, home run and one RBI while Kayce Hundley added a single, triple and three RBIs, Isabelle Matney two singles, Alexia Sprick one double and two RBIs, Kristen Flick one single and one RBI and Carly Dorson with one single.

As for the New Franklin baseball team, they led Higbee 5-0 after one and 13-0 after two before plating seven more runs in the third.

Head coach Erich Gerding said the boys had a focused effort against Higbee. “We had good approaches at the plate,” Gerding said. “Caleb and Keaton were very efficient and our defense made some good plays in the first. Zac Held made a diving play in the hole at third and Crayton Gallatin picked it at first, then Colten Collyott ran one down in left center.”

As for the pitching, Hull pitched two innings and struck out two while Eads pitched one inning and recorded three strikeouts.

Andy Neal went 3-for-3 in the game for New Franklin with two singles, one double and three RBIs. Caleb Hull was 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and three RBIs. Gavin Bishop had a single, home run and two RBIs while Colten Collyott had one single, one triple and two RBIs, Tysen Dowell one single and one triple, Keaton Eads one single and one double, Crayton Gallatin and Jackson Dorson each with one double and one RBI, Landon Belstle one single and two RBIs, and Bret Thompson and Zac Held each with one single and one RBI.



