The Neosho Lady Wildcats began their week with a pair of impressive home victories — giving previously unbeaten McDonald County its first taste of defeat in 2019 and then run-ruling Central Ozark Conference foe Carl Junction the next day.

Neosho used one big inning to come away with a 4-1 victory over their old rival McDonald County and Brittany Winchester tossed a two-hit complete game shutout in a 10-0 victory over Carl Junction.

The Lady Wildcats improved to 6-4 overall and 2-1 COC entering their home game Thursday against conference opponent Ozark. Neosho then hits the road to Branson for opening day tournament games Friday against Lamar and West Plains.

In the 4-1 victory over McDonald County, senior pitcher Kyla Daspit earned the victory and she allowed one run (earned) on six hits with no strikeouts and no walks over seven innings.

During a game in which the Lady Wildcats struck out nine times against McDonald County sophomore Madeline McCall, they pieced together enough hits and found a way to win, scoring all four runs in the fifth.

Simply put, the Lady Wildcats executed their bunts while the Lady Mustangs struggled defensively, then top-of-the-order Kaitlyn Killion and Lili Graue delivered back-to-back two-run singles after the Lady Wildcats put all their ducks in a row.

Neosho senior third baseman Mikayla Long doubled and McDonald County senior third baseman Whitney Kinser hit a double and drove in the Lady Mustangs’ lone run.

Coming off the momentum from Monday, Neosho steamrolled Carl Junction with nine runs alone in the third inning.

Freshman catcher McKaylie Forrest led the Lady Wildcats with three RBI, Alivia Campbell tripled and drove in two, and Kayla Bach led the way with two hits.

Neosho’s winning streak began with a 3-2 victory last Thursday in extra innings against Willard.