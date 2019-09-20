The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis did everything it could Thursday night at home against the Fulton Hornets.

While switching up a few things in doubles, head coach Melissa Harvey said the strategy just wasn’t there in a 6-3 loss to the Hornets.

“Tonight was a tough loss,” Harvey said. “Fulton had great net players and we struggled to move the ball around them. Abbie Grizzle was strong in the beginning of her match with good ball movement and even some great net play shots. Emma Neidig took a lead on her opponent and kept it throughout the entire match. Kali Corbitt struggled to convert long points for the win, which put her down mentally.

“Jessica Lammers was able to make her opponent move on the court, forcing her to make the mistakes. Daniell Dillon’s form was good, but her opponent just had better shots tonight. Molly Amos started strong with a good lead against Cooke but as Cooke warmed up, she grew stronger, which made for a tough battle for Molly until the end. JV doubles Hendrix and Pannell put together another win on their record. They have really made a lot of growth with their form and strategy since the beginning of the season.”

After dropping all three doubles matches, Harvey knew the Lady Pirates were in trouble. At No. 1 doubles, the team of Grizzle and Neidig fell by a score of 8-1. At No. 2 doubles, Corbitt and Lammers lost by a score of 6-3. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Dillon and Amos lost by a score of 8-4.

Fulton also took the first match in singles, with Haisley Windsor beating Grizzle 8-2. At No. 2 singles, Neidig defeated Audrey Nichols 8-4. Then, at No. 3 singles, Corbitt fell to Emily David 8-2. Boonville also picked up a win at No. 4 singles, with Lammers beating Kelly Gillespie 8-4. Meanwhile, after Dillon lost to Tiffany Torres 8-4 at the No. 5 spot, Amos came back and won 8-6 over Samantha Cooke at the No. 6 position.

Fulton also won the JV match 3-2.

Recording wins for Boonville was the No. 2 doubles team of Hendrix and Pannell 6-4 and the No. 5 doubles team of Mendez and Williamson 6-3. In other matches, the No. 1 doubles team of James and Widel lost 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Waller and Webster fell by a score of 6-3. Meanwhile, at No. 4 doubles, Martin and Fitzgerald lost by a score of 6-3.



