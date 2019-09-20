The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team dropped two straight sets on the road Thursday night against Hallsville 13-25 and 18-25.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 1-7-1 overall and 0-4 in the Tri-County Conference, head coach Hannah Ashley said the varsity tried a new rotation and have to work out some things. “The girls stayed positive the entire time and worked together as a team,” Ashley said.

Nora Morris led the Lady Pirates with eight attack attempts, six kills, four digs and one ace. Kennedy Renfrow had one kill, nine attack attempts and six digs while Abby Reisinger added six assists, three digs and two kills, Madison Smith five attack attempts, one kill and one assist, Carson Dee four digs, one attack attempt and one ace, Lilly Terrell four digs and one attack attempt, Lillian Rohrbach three attack attempts and one kill, Gabi Webster two digs and Hope Mesik with one dig.

The JV team also fell in two straight sets 21-25 and 16-25.

Katelyn Smith had four attack attempts, three kills and two digs for Boonville.

Alyssa Gross finished the match with five attack attempts and one kill while Abby Fuemmeler had three attack attempts, one kill and one ace, Genae Hodge two attack attempts, two kills and one ace, Ava Parman two attack attempts, one ace and one kill, Shelby Campbell and Madison Smith each with one ace and Heather Hall with one attack attempt.



