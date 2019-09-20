The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team finished second out of four teams Thursday at Osage National Golf Course.

While competing against two teams from the Tri-County Conference and another team with a new program, the Lady Pirates finished just one stroke out of first place in the quadrangular.

Eldon captured first in the match with a team score of 202, followed by Boonville at 203, Osage at 204 and Capital City with no team score.

“I said at the beginning of the year, that whichever team has the best day will win our conference,” VanderLinden said. “The teams in the conference are very equal. Tonight was proof of that.”

Kassidy Hull of Eldon was meet medalist with an even par 36. Payten Black of Boonville and Ryley Sydney of Osage tied for second with a 11-over par 47, followed by Grace Petite of Eldon at 49 and Hannah LeGrant and Zoey Lang of Boonville each with scores of 50.

While finishing with the low score for Boonville, Black had two pars and three bogeys. LeGrant finished the meet with two pars and two bogeys while Lang had one birdie, one par and two bogeys, Leah Ziegelbein with a score of 51 with two pars and one bogey, Rayghan Skoufos with a score of 56 with two bogeys, Julianne Bromagen with a score of 60 with one par and one bogey, Makenna Campbell with a score of 66 and Alexis Schnetzler with a score of 69.