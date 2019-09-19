Lady Bulldogs fall to Fayette, 21-3

The New Franklin Bulldogs baseball team got a much needed win on the road Tuesday night by beating the Prairie Home Panthers 3-2.

The Bulldogs, 3-4 on the season, trailed Prairie Home 2-0 through four innings before rallying with one in the fifth and two again in the seventh for the win.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said Gavin Bishop had a rough first, but limited the damage, then proceeded to pitch his rear off and keep the Bulldogs in the game. “We were getting some good at bats here and there, but they did a good job inducing soft contact and controlling the middle of our order,” Gerding said. “In the top of the seventh, Andy Neal led off with a huge pinch hit single. Crayton Gallatin got hit by a pitch, then Zac Held laid down a pretty bunt down the third base line for a hit. Two batters later, Colten Collyott came through with a big hit through the hole on the right side for a two-RBI single.”

Bishop picked up the win for New Franklin while Hunter Shuffield took the loss in relief for Prairie Home, who dropped to 2-3.

Gallatin went 2-for-3 in the game for New Franklin with two singles. Keaton Eads doubled while Collyott added a single and two RBIs, Held one single and one RBI and Neal with one single.

For Prairie Home, Jason Burnett went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Tallon Benne had two singles while Blane Petsel, Dillon Alpers and Alex Rhode added one hit each. Mason Wells drove in one run.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said his team took a tough loss against New Franklin. “We scored two runs early but just couldn't manage to get anything across the plate after that,” Huth said. Gavin Bishop pitched really well for them on the mound. At the plate we still had great at bats and getting base runners but just couldn't get anymore going. Defensively we played a great game. We still had two errors but all and all a lot better than the last couple games. We clean up a couple base running mistakes then we put ourselves in a better position to win this game.”

Fayette (SB) 21,

New Franklin 3

The Fayette softball team scored 12 unanswered runs in 2 1/2 innings and never looked back, beating New Franklin Tuesday night in New Franklin.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 3-7 on the season, scored all three of their runs in the bottom half of the third. But by then it was too late as Fayette came back and tacked on nine more runs in the fourth.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said his team hit the wall with their sixth game in six days. “We are battling a lot of injuries,” Dowell said. “We need to regroup with a light practice and then try to six a few things. Not our best outing.”

Anne Benner took the loss for New Franklin by giving up nine runs on three hits and seven walks in two innings. Abby Maupin then came in and pitched two innings in relief for the Lady Bulldogs.

Carly Dorson had the only hit in the game for New Franklin.



