The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team had its most impressive win to date by beating the Sturgeon Bulldogs in CAC action Tuesday night in Sturgeon by a score of 15-2 in six innings.

The Lady Tigers, 2-7 on the season, opened the game with four runs in the top half of the first and then sent one run across in the second, two again in the fifth and eight in the sixth to win by the mercy rule.

Sturgeon scored one run in each of the third and fifth innings of play.

“We put up our most impressive night at the plate tonight,” said Pilot Grove coach Evan Oswald. “Multiple kids had hits and some multi hit performances,” Skaggs said. “The girls have shown growth in all aspects defensively and offensively. We have cut our errors down and in result that is making us far more competitive. We look to get back to work in practice this week and prepare for a long week of games ahead.”

Abby Schupp picked up the win for the Tigers while Mills took the loss for Sturgeon. In six innings, Schupp gave up two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Sturgeon 16-7, with Schupp going 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBIs. Natalie Rentel also had three hits and drove in one run while Marci Lammers added a single and a triple, Kaitlyn Maggard and Danae Lammers each with a single, double and one RBI, Reagan McFatrich two singles and two RBIs, Sydney Bell two singles and one RBI and Grace Peterson with two RBIs.

Mills had two hits for Sturgeon.

Sturgeon (BB) 2, Pilot Grove 0

Sturgeon scored the game’s only two runs in the bottom of the third to beat Pilot Grove in CAC action Tuesday night at Sturgeon.

Pilot Grove head coach Evan Oswald said with it being the first game of conference, he expected the team to come out with more urgency and energy. “It’s just unfortunate that we came out as flat as we did,” Oswald said. “We pitched very well, once again, just couldn’t get any offensive momentum going. Although this one stings quite a bit, we have to move on and play better going forward. The boys and us coaches know the importance of coming out the gates with more life. We will learn from this mistake and not allow this to happen again.”

Ben Doss picked up the win for Sturgeon while Bailey Quint took the loss for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 2-2. Quint pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out eight batters while giving up two runs on three hits and one walk. Cole Meisenheimer then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and struck out six batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Sturgeon 5-3 in the loss. Quint went 2-for-3 with two singles. Dade Christy doubled while Meisenheimer and Hayden Krumm each had one single.