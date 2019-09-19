The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team didn’t win the battle Wednesday night against the Mexico Bulldogs.

But while dropping a 13-9 decision against the Lady Bulldogs, Boonville may have also played some of its best softball of the season both offensively and defensively against the Class 3 defending state champions.

“This game may not have had the outcome that we hoped for there were a lot of positives to take away from the game,” said Boonville coach Christie Zoeller. “We cut our number of errors down tremendously and we started hitting the ball and were able to string some hits together. The way we hit the ball and ran the bases was a refreshing sight. That has been one of our biggest struggles so I am hopeful we will continue throughout the rest of the season on the hitting we had tonight.”

Needless to say, it didn’t look good early on for the Lady Pirates-who dropped to 2-7 on the season. After giving up three runs in the first and one again in the second to trail 4-0, Boonville began its comeback in the bottom half of the second by exploding for six runs on five hits and one walk to go up 6-4.

Alexis Albin had a two-RBI double in the inning while Rachel Massa also doubled and drove in one run.

Of course it didn’t take long for Mexico to get the runs back. The Lady Bulldogs rallied back with two again in the third and one in the fourth to go up 7-6. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, Boonville added two more runs on a double by Kourtney Kendrick and a single by Albin to regain the lead at 8-7.

Unfortunately for Boonville, they never led after that as Mexico tallied five more runs in the sixth and one again in the seventh for the victory.

Catalina Arnold picked up the win in relief for Mexico while Abby Pulliam took the loss for Boonville. Pulliam, 0-1 on the season, pitched the first-five innings and gave up 10 runs on 12 hits and eight walks while striking out one. Brooke Eichelberger then came in and pitched part of the sixth and allowed one run on one walk. Then, to finish the game, Emma West pitched two innings and issued two runs on five hits.

Alexis Albin went 2-for-3 in the game for Boonville to lead all hitters with one double and two RBIs. Kourtney Kendrick finished the game with a single and a double while Rachael Massa added one double and one RBI, Olivia Eichelberger one single and two RBIs, Daylynn Baker with one single and one RBI and Bryanna Jones with one single.

Logan Blevens led a 17-hit attack for Mexico by going 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Taylor Sherrow and Shelbi Shaw each had three hits while Hayley Mills, Abigail Oetting and Kaylee Jones added two hits each.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Mexico 8-3 to improve to 7-3 on the season.

The Lady Pirates never trailed in the game against Mexico and led 3-0 after one, 4-0 after two and 6-3 after three. Boonville also plated two runs in the fourth inning.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said another great job by the Lady Pirate Jv team.

“Brooke Eichelberger was in the circle for us moving the ball around the zone all night,” Pendergraft said. “We did a very nice job of being discipline hitters and smart base runners. As Mexico edged closer, we held on defensively and were able to come to bat and put additional runs across the board. These girls come out each night excited to play another game and give their all. We will come out strong next week after a couple days of practice and play against Fulton at home one Monday.”

Brooke Eichelberger had six strikeouts in four innings to claim the win for Boonville in the circle. She also gave up three runs on four hits and three walks.

Josie Widel led the hitting attack in the game for Boonville with two singles. Gracey Rose finished the game with one double and one RBI while Brooke Eichelberger added one single and two RBIs, Bayleigh Warren with one single and one RBI and Lexi Maddex and Anna Thompson each with one single.



