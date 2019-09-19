The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team finished fifth out of 12 teams while competing in the Marshall Invitational Tuesday at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall.

While shooting a team score of 437, head coach Rob VanderLinden said he was a little disappointed in the scores as each of the girls shot a couple of strokes higher than their average.

“Three of the teams that finished better than us are teams we have beaten this year,” VanderLinden said. “But then I have to realize that each one of these girls just saw and played a difficult course for their first time and all the teams we faced have multiple players that are returning varsity members.

“The front nine at the course is one the girls have not experienced. Every fairway is lined with large trees and the courses we have played on so far have been more open. This caused the scores to elevate more than normal. The back nine at the course is more like what we have played and they all shot much, much better. Having such a young team, I need to realize that we are going to struggle at times at places we play for the first time.”

In the team standings, Smith-Cotton captured first with a score of 375. Sacred Heart finished second with a score of 416, followed by Eldon at 420, Marshall at 429, Boonville at 437, California at 442, Fulton at 453, St. Michael the Archangel at 458 and Glasgow at 498.

Kassidy Hull of Eldon was the tournament medalist with a 7-over par 79.

Kiser Pannier of Smith-Cotton finished second with a score of 83, followed by Brooke Whyte of Fulton at 86, Caten Lucchesi of Sacred Heart 89, Grace Siegel of Fulton, Logan Belt of Eugene and Grace Hofhains of Smith-Cotton 93 and Hannah LeGrant of Boonville, Kelsey Hudson of Sacred Heart, Kendall Kirksey of California and Gentry Fowler of Smith-Cotton 98.

As the low score for Boonville, LeGrant finished the tournament with three pars and six bogeys. Zoey Lang finished the tournament with a score of 108 with one par and five bogeys while Payten Black carded a score of 113 with four bogeys and Julianne Bromagen with a score of 118 with three bogeys.



