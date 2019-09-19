Boonville Lady Pirates tennis coach Melissa Harvey had concerned written all over her face Tuesday while hosting Higginsville.

After beating the Lady Huskers 6-3 earlier in the season, Harvey was puzzled as to why Boonville trailed their opponents to the west 2-1 after doubles.

As it turned out, Harvey had nothing to worry about as the Lady Pirates recorded wins in four out of six singles matches for a 5-4 victory.

“Tonight was a battle for us,” Harvey said. “Besides Marshall, I believe this was our toughest match of the season. Our opponent has consistency when it came to getting the ball back into play, but we were able to break that through good ball placement and movement. Our doubles play just isn’t where I would like it to be. The girls once again pulled out all the stops when it came to their singles matches. We were down as a team 3-1 and then 4-2 and knew we had to win the last matches on the court. It was a hot night, but the girls pushed through and came out on top for the team win.”

Needless to say, it didn’t look good for the girls in blue after doubles. The No. 3 team of Daniell Dillon and Molly Amos did their job by beating the team of Hill and Phillips 8-5. However, at No. 1 and 2 doubles, the team of Abbie Grizzle and Lammers fell at the No. 1 spot 8-3 while the No. 2 team of Emma Neidig and Kali Corbitt dropped a 8-6 decision.

Boonville (4-2) also had a tough time getting started in singles as Lorelai Buford defeated Grizzle 6-1. However, at No. 2 singles, Neidig won 8-2 over Jordyn Howard. Higginsville also won at No. 3 singles with Catherine Strathman beating Corbitt by a score of 8-3 to go up 4-2 in the match.

That’s when Boonville put its foot down with three straight wins to closeout the match for the victory. At No. 4 singles, Jessica Lammers improved to 4-2 on the season by beating Cordella Morgan 8-6. Then, after Dillon won 8-1 over Alexis Hill to tie the match at 4-all, Amos came back and defeated Phillips by a score of 8-6.

Harvey said Lammers had great strokes against a tough opponent, which made for long points. “Abbie also had good form but her opponent had more stamina to stay in the point longer than she did,” Harvey said. “Neidig stepped up her game from doubles in her singles match. She had great ball movement and placement to help her take a good lead on her opponent and keep it until the end. I thought Dillon had her best match of the season. Her strokes, ball placement and hustle gave her a strong win.”

In JV action, Ella Kearns defeated Elizabeth Ratliff 6-4 while Hailey Brimer fell to Ratliff by the same identical score.