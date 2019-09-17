The Boonville Pirates junior varsity football team fell behind early and could never catch up while losing to Blair Oaks 42-27 Monday night in Wardsville.

The Pirates, dropping to 1-2 on the season, trailed Blair Oaks 28-6 at the half before rallying back with a 21-14 advantage in the second half.

"We didn't put four quality quarters of football together tonight,” said Boonville JV coach Seth Brimer. “We really only played one half of football with good execution and effort. I was proud of the way we battled in the second half and won the second half but the hole was just too deep at that point.”

Sophomore quarterback Jamesian McKee completed 6 of 22 passes for 133 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. McKee also had nine carries for 92 yards. DaWan Lomax finished the game with 11 carries for 76 yards while Hunter Pethan had six carries for 70 yards and one touchdown, Spencer Steakley four carries for 17 yards and one score and Michael DeLeon with one carry for 3 yards.

Lomax also had three receptions for 90 yards and two scores while Fisher Jenkins had one catch for 45 yards and Luke Green with one for 2 yards.

On defense, Nash McKenzie had eight total tackles with one tackle for a loss. Mar’Quise Coleman finished the game with seven tackles, followed by Spencer Steakley with four tackles, one tackle for a loss and one interception, Landon Williams, Jordan Pinkett, Zane Watring and Trent Maxwell each with four tackles, Connor Acton with three tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack, Ethan Watson with three tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack, Cole Mackey with three tackles and one tackle for a loss, Luke Green, Edrissa Bah, Huston Ford, Max Eckerle and Peyton Hahn each with three tackles and Connor Rhorer with one tackle, one tackle for a loss and one sack.



