The LSE boys and girls cross-country team competed in the school’s first meet ever Monday night in the Salisbury Invitational.

With 51 boys and 54 girls taking part in the meet, head coach Becky Eckerle said the being the first ever meet for the Pirates the runners were a little nervous, but still ran a great first race. “It was a hot day and a tough course for their first experience,” Eckerle said. “We are happy to have the first race behind us and now we have a baseline for their times. We will just keep working on beating their times with each meet. I am proud of them for finishing their first race.”

Will Schenck finished in 20th place in a time of 14:32 for LSE. Zihia Evans placed 28th overall in 15:46 while Jermey Birk took 50th in 20:26.

For the LSE girls, Kadence Taylor finished in 41st place in 20:43 while TaNaja Bledsoe took 47th overall in 22:04.