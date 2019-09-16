Boonville senior linebacker/receiver is this week’s Player of the Week for his play during the Pirates 38-21 loss over the No. 1 ranked Blair Oaks Falcons.

Polk finished the game with a total of 11 tackles along with three tackles for losses and 1/2 sack. He also had one catch in the game for 12 yards.

Polk said despite the loss to Blair Oaks, the team came out and made a statement. “I think we proved to ourselves and the crowd that we can play with anybody no matter who they are or what their rank is,” Polk said.

Polk said he definitely made mistakes that he can work on, but if coach says he did good than he did good.

After the game Friday night, Polk offered his insight on his favorite movies, food and sport team just to name a few.

What are some activities that you like to do?

I like to stay involved with my friends and stuff that I take the field with. I think it’s very important to build a bond with the guys you are on the field and outside of the field, so you get to know each other. There is a lot more trust on the field when you play.

Where is your favorite destination?

5 a.m. workouts with Coach Hough

Tell me someone who inspires you in sports and in life?

I think my dad and my brother. Growing up they introduced me to the game. I remember early mornings when I first fell in love with this game going to Burger King every morning, splitting a sandwich with my dad and he kind of taught me how to love the game and to play and respect it.

Name three things on your bucket list that you want to do?

1. Win the first game in districts

2. Make my family proud

3. Always represent Boonville Pirates the way they should be

If you could be one movie star who would it be and why?

Will Ferrell be he is hilarious

Favorite food: Chicken Wings

Favorite TV show: How I met your mother

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles