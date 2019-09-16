The Boonville Pirates soccer team finished 1-1-1 while competing in the Warrensburg Tournament over the weekend.

After finishing in a 0-0 tie with Summit Christian in the first game on Friday, Boonville came back and beat Capital City 2-1 in Game 2 on Saturday. Then, in the final game against Warrensburg, the Pirates fell by a score of 1-0.

“Overall for the weekend tournament in Warrensburg we had the opportunity to get some different people on the field and give different people some minutes,” Hazell said. “We ended the weekend at 1-1-1 and that is much better from last season. We need to work on a few things going into Fulton, but it wasn’t a bad weekend for the Boonville Pirates.”

In the match against Summit Christian, Hazell said it was a well fought game for both teams. She said the Pirates had numerous chances but could not find the back of the net.

“Our defense was solid in the back,” Hazell said. “We made a slight chance to the back line due to an injury. Carter Stumph helped out the second half and did a great job adapting into a new spot. Sam Esser did well by organizing the back line and being vocal and keeping them out of the goal.”

Boonville finished the match with 11 shot attempts and six shots on goal while Summit Christian had 13 shot attempts and two shots on goal.

Goalie Gabe Lorenz had nine saves in the match.

In the second game, senior Will Rehagen scored on an unassisted goal at the four minute mark and then found the back of the net again six minutes later at the 10 minute mark on an assist by Angel Garcia to make it 2-0 at the half. Meanwhile, in the second half, Capital City came back with a goal at the 52 minute mark to round out the scoring.

Boonville finished the game with six shot attempts and four shots on goal while Capital City had 15 shot attempts and seven shots on goal.

Gabe Lorenz had seven saves in the match.

In the third game, Warrensburg scored the only goal at the 52 minute mark for the win.

Boonville finished the match with 14 shot attempts and seven shots on goal while Warrensburg had five shot attempts and three shots on goal.

Lorenz had seven saves in the game for Boonville.





