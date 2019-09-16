New Franklin junior Tyler Perkins brought home the first medal of the season for the Bulldogs by placing 15th in a time of 19:19.72 last Saturday in the Father Tolton Invitational.

While competing against a field of 71 runners, Perkins finished only two minutes behind the lead runner in Ben Eiffert of Christian Fellowship-who finished first in a time of 17:22.33.

Father Tolton captured first in the team standings with a total of 24 points. Calvary Lutheran finished second with 60 points, followed by Hallsville at 87, Salisbury 103, Glasgow 136 and New Franklin in sixth place at 165.

Hayden Wiseman finished in 38th place for New Franklin in 21:57, followed by David Brucks in 40th place at 22:07.72, Asa Fischer in 46th place in 22:47.55 and Logan Pierce in 65th place in 26.53.48.

For the New Franklin girls, junior Mallori Burnett finished in 28th place in a time of 27:05.75.

Alexandra Sharp of Brookfield finished the race in a time of 19:35.09 to capture first for the girls.

Father Tolton won the team title with 21 points. Salisbury finished second with 51, followed by Harrisburg at 65 and Glasgow with 97.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said this was the first time the Bulldogs had been to the Father Tolton Invitational in quite some time. “The course was very scenic, but also very challenging,” Quest said. “It was also nice to see some different schools that we don't normally see. Senior Tyler Perkins brought home our first medal of the season, finishing in a very solid 15th place. Tyler was neck and neck with another boy, and I knew if Tyler could stick with the other boy, he would have a great chance to get him at the line. Sure enough, he did just that. Our other boys had great performances as well. Hayden Wiseman ran a great race, finishing in 38th place with one of the better times of his career. On the girls side, Mallori Burnett fought hard for the entire race, and finished a very respectable 28th place."

JUNIOR HIGH

Jacob Marshall finished fourth overall in a time of 9:16.02 in the Father Tolton Invitational Saturday in Columbia.

A total of 47 boys and 47 girls took part in the middle school meet, which consisted of 2,500 meters.

Luke Knollmeyer of Our Lady of Lourdes captured first in a time of 9:09.62.

Alexander McGruder finished in 36th place in 12:53.93 while Cooper McGruder placed in 41st place in 13:27.95.

For the girls, Tatum Hoover finished in 17th place in a time of 12:00.92 Emersyn Eads placed in 23rd place in 12:23.72, followed by Natalie Wiseman in 32nd place in 13:55.74, Brooke McGowan in 35th place in 14:50.22, Ella Oser in 38th place in 15:12.64 and Hazel Roth in 47th place in 16:58.13.

New Franklin middle school coach Jeremy Gremminger said Jacob Marshall was able to get the team its first medal of the season while finishing fourth. “This was our first race of the season and I was very happy with the results,” Gremminger said. “All of the athletes pushed themselves and tackled a challenging course. From the effort and times I saw today I am expecting a good season from my team.”



