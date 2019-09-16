The LSE Pirates football team could have and should have won their season openers last Tuesday on the road against Southern Boone.

Instead, the Pirates dropped two hard fought games by losing to the Eagles 20-14 in the seventh grade game and 22-12 in the eight grade game.

LSE Pirates football coach Curtis Walk said he was really proud of the way the seventh grade team battled. “They played hard from start to finish,” Walk said. “We had a few mistakes that cost us at the end, but the future for this team is bright.”

Southern Boone led LSE 8-0 at the end of the first quarter. Meanwhile, after a scoreless second quarter, the Pirates rallied back and outscored the Eagles 14-12 in the second half to make it a one score game.

Rhad Leathers led the Pirates with eight carries for 89 yards and completed 2 of 8 passes for 79 yards and one touchdown. Leathers also caught one pass for 34 yards and scored on a two point conversion.

D’Avion Jones finished the game with eight carries for 56 yards and two catches for 79 yards and one touchdown. Austin Downing had three carries for 24 yards and completed 1 of 2 passes for 34 yards, while Cooper Pfeiffer had three carries for 10 yards.

On defense, Leathers had nine tackles and two assists in the game. Cooper Pfeiffer finished the game with six tackles and three assists while Jones had six tackles and one interception for 45 yards and one touchdown, Max Rapp with four tackles and two assists and Zeke Pritchett with five tackles.

In the eighth grade game, the Pirates led Southern Boone 12-0 at the half but was outscored 22-0 in the second half to suffer the loss.

Walk said the eighth grade team came out playing real well and had some good drives. “We got comfortable in the second half and had too many mistakes,” Walk said. “We will get better on the little things during the week off and get ready for California.”

Xavier Flippin finished the game with 13 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown for Boonville.

Dakota Troost had 10 carries for 79 yards while completing his only pass for 73 yards and one score. He also had one catch for 16 yards. Rhodes Leonard finished the game with seven carries for 52 yards and one catch for 73 yards and one touchdown. Andrew Rhorer completed 1 of 4 passes for 16 yards and one interception while Blake Griffin had three carries for 14 yards.

On defense, Flippin had 12 tackles while Troost added eight, Will Stock seven, Abram Taylor six and Griffin, Leonard and Langston Hall each with four tackles.