The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team captured the championship in the Sacred Heart Tournament over the weekend by beating Warsaw in two straight sets 25-20 and 25-19.

The Lady Warriors, 5-0-1 on the season, opened pool play with a split against Marshall 23-25 and 25-18. Then, after beating beating Warsaw 25-17 and 25-19, Ss. Peter & Paul came back and won in two straight against Sacred Heart 25-15 and 25-15. Meanwhile, in tournament play, Ss. Peter & Paul defeated Lang in two straight sets 25-13 and 25-15 and then beat Warsaw for the title.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Dina Herzog said the girls played extremely well both days. “I couldn’t be prouder of this group,” Herzog said. “Great tournament competition and for us to play this well early in the season, we will be able to try new things.”

Kylee Turner led the Lady Warriors with 48 assists, 20 aces, nine kills, one dig and one block in the tournament.

Addy Nichols finished the tournament with 28 kills along with 19 aces, four digs, two assists and one block while Addie Hubach had 16 kills, eight aces, three assists, two blocks and one dig, Alison Eichelberger 14 digs, eight aces and two kills, Allison Drummond 10 aces, eight kills, two digs, one assist and one block, Bridgette Lutz 13 aces, three aces, one kill and one dig and Ava Esser with six kills.

SEVENTH GRADE

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade volleyball team dropped both the A and B games Friday night against Southern Boone.

In the A game, Southern Boone defeated Ss. Peter & Paul in two close sets by the scores of 25-23 and 27-25. Meanwhile, in the B team game, Southern Boone beat Ss. Peter & Paul in three sets 25-18, 24-26 and 14-16.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said in the A game, the girls did well. “We struggled with serving and not having a lot of energy,” Griffin said. “It was a long night for some of the girls, who played both games. We are showing potential at times but there are just a few things to work on. But as a coach, you have to remember these are sixth and seventh graders.”

As for the B team game, Griffin said the girls played slow and couldn’t really get a rhythm going. “Both teams struggled with serving,” Griffin said. “We are young and still learning but I only see good things coming in the future.”