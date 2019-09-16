The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team fell on the road Friday night against Harrisburg 12-5.

The Lady Tigers, dropping to 1-7 on the season, led Harrisburg 4-3 after three but was outscored 9-1 for the rest of the game to suffer the loss.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said this was a hard fought battle against a district opponent. “We played a fairly solid game early and then a few mistakes piled up in the last three frames that took our momentum,” Skaggs said. “Our swings at the plate have been a really bright spot for us lately. There are youthful miscues that we are making on the field and on the bases that we will work to iron out. When we get everying clicking we will be right there with all of our opponents.”

Abby Schupp took the loss for Pilot Grove by giving up five runs on four hits and three walks in three innings. Schupp also had four strikeouts. Natalie Rentel then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed seven runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

Starbuck went 3-for-5 in the game for Harrisburg with one RBI. Gardiner had two hits.

For Pilot Grove, Marci Lammers had two hits and two RBIs. Rentel finished the game with two hits and one RBI while Reagan McFatrich added one single and one RBI, Grace Phillips, Abby Schupp, Kaitlyn Maggard and Grace Peterson each with one single and Danae Lammers with one RBI.



