The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team finished 1-2-1 over the weekend in the Hickman Tournament in Columbia.

After opening the tournament with a split against Fatima in the first game 9-25 and 25-21, Boonville dropped its next two matches in straight sets against Carthage 11-25 and 11-25 and Westminster 13-25 and 13-25. Meanwhile, in the fourth match, the Lady Pirates won the first set against Linn 25-19 but dropped the next two by the scores of 22-25 and 17-25. Then, in the final match against John Burroughs, Boonville fell in two straight by the scores of 11-25 and 18-25.

Boonville volleyball coach Hannah Ashley said this was a tough and competitive day at the Hickman Tournament.

Sophi Waibel led the Lady Pirates with 16 kills on 25 attack attempts along with 16 digs and six blocks. Nora Morris finished the tournament with 17 kills on 29 attack attempts, six digs, four assists and one block while Abby Reisinger had 45 assists, eight digs and one kill, Madison Smith seven kills on 24 attack attempts, five blocks and one dig, Kennedy Renfrow 19 digs and one kill on 11 attack attempts, Lily Terrell two kills on eight attack attempts and six digs, Lillian Rohrbach two kills on nine attack attempts and one dig, Hope Mesik nine digs, Carson Dee five digs and two attack attempts and Gabi Webster with one kill on one attack attempt.



