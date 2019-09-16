The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team finished fifth in its own tournament over the weekend with a record of 2-1.

The Lady Bulldogs, 3-5 on the season, dropped their opening game in the tournament against Atlanta 11-1 but then bounced back with two straight wins against Higbee and Jamestown by the scores of 11-1 and 17-2, respectively.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said the girls came ready to play and from the start this week and have gotten a lot better. “There are always things you can work on, but we did really well by playing three games in one day, which is really tough,” Dowell said.

Tough was the word in the opening game against Atlanta. Although the Lady Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead after one, it was pretty much all Atlanta after that with two runs in the second and nine again in the third to win by the run rule.

Anne Benner took the loss in the circle for New Franklin by giving up six runs on 11 hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings. Abby Maupin then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on one hit and three walks.

Kayce Hundley had the only extra base hit in the game for New Franklin, being a double. Maupin finished the game with one single.

In the second game against Higbee, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 1-0 after two innings before rallying back with two in the third, one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play and seven in the sixth for the victory.

Alexia Sprick was the winning pitcher in the game for New Franklin. In six innings, Sprick struck out eight batters and gave up one run on four hits and two walks.

Maupin went 3-for-4 in the game for New Franklin with two singles and one triple. Benner finished the game with a single, triple and one RBI while Isabelle Matney added a single, double and three RBIs, Sidney Swearingen with two singles, Hundley with one double and one RBI, Sprick with one single and two RBIs and Dakota Clark and Carly Dorson each with one single.

In the fifth place game, the Lady Bulldogs led Jamestown from start to finish by pushing across three runs in the first, nine again in the third and five in the fourth.

Jamestown scored one run in each of the third and fourth innings of play.

Sprick again picked up the win in the circle for New Franklin. In five innings, Sprick gave up just two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Matney went 3-for-3 in the game for New Franklin with three singles. Maupin finished the game with a single and a double while Dorson added two singles and one RBI and Benner and Jayna Matthews each with one single and two RBIs.