The Boonville Pirates JV softball team had a productive weekend by finishing 1-1 in the Hickman JV Tournament.

Although the Lady Pirates were scheduled to play Fulton in the opening round, JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said Boonville played Rock Bridge instead and fell by a score of 8-0. Meanwhile, in the second game, the Lady Pirates defeated Southern Boone 6-4.

“I’m very proud of our Lady Pirate team this weekend,” Pendergraft said. “We struggled a little putting hits together in our first game against Rock Bridge. Emma pitched a great game. We came out against Southern Boone a little more upbeat and strung hits together at key times. We were disciplined at the plate, which contributed to our success. Abby did an amazing job in the circle for us this game. We played a close game with Southern Boone and was finally able to pull ahead. Our defense worked hard to hang on to it. We were really excited to see these girls come out play well this weekend and look forward to bringing it into the next week of completion.”

In the game against Rock Bridge, the Lady Pirates surrendered one run in the first, two in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.

Rock Bridge also out-hit Boonville 8-2.

Emma West took the loss in the circle for Boonville by giving up eight runs on three walks while striking out three in 3 1/3 innings. Abby Pulliam then came in and pitched 2/3 inning to close it out.

West and Lexi Maddex also had the only hits in the game for Boonville, both being singles.

In the second game, Boonville and Southern Boone played to a 2-2 tie after one and a 3-3 tie after two. However, after a scoreless third inning, the Lady Pirates added three more runs to extend the lead to 6-3. Then, in the fifth inning, Southern Boone came back and tacked on one run.

Abby Pulliam picked up the win in the circle for Boonville by striking out six batters in 5 2/3 innings. Pulliam also gave up four runs on four hits and one walk.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Olivia Eichelberger went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Maddex and Bayleigh Warren each had two hits while West finished the game with a RBI-single and Carlie Bishop and Josie Widel each with one single.

The Boonville Lady Pirates will have another busy week this week. After Monday’s game at Marshall, the Lady Pirates will come back and face the Class 3 defending state champions, Mexico Bulldogs, on Wednesday, Sept. 18th at Rolling Hills park starting at 5 p.m.

The following week has Boonville hosting Fulton on September 23 and Versailles on September 26 at Rolling Hills park. Both games will start at 5 p.m.