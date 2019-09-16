The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team finished second out of 14 teams Friday during the Fourth annual Lady Pirate Classic at Hail Ridge Golf Course.

Kirksville captured the championship with a team score of 247. Boonville finished second at 257, followed by Blair Oaks at 259, Palmyra at 261, Duchesne at 266, Battle at 283, Mexico at 285, California at 291, Osage at 294, Eldon at 295, Marshall at 298, and Southern Boone at 299. Fulton and Hallsville had no team score.

As for group medalists, the team of Lilly Knipfel and Kylah Gore of Mexico captured first with a 1-under par 67.

The team of Kassidy Hull and Kelsey Fischer of Eldon finished second with a score of 69, followed by Zoey Lang and Leah Ziegelbein with a score of 71, Abby Boyer and Ally Logston of Kirksville 72, and the teams of Reigan Parsons and Sam Hirner of Palmyra and Grace Siegel and Brooke Whyte of Fulton with scores of 79.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said it was a perfect day for the tournament. “We had more teams and participants than ever before,” VanderLinden said. “This tournament is different than most tournaments. The athletes play partner golf for the entire 18 holes. Each group of golfers play six holes of scramble, six holes of shamble and six holes of best ball. I thought we had a really good showing after a busy week of golf.”

Lang and Ziegelbein finished the tournament at 3 over with two birdies, 11 pars and two bogeys. Rayghan Skoufos and Julianne Bromagen tied for second on the team along with Payten Black and Hannah LeGrant with a score of 93. Alexis Schnetzler and Makenna Campbell finished third for Boonville with a score of 111.

Skoufos and Bromagen finished the tournament with two pars and six bogeys, while Black and LeGrant had one birdie, four pars and four bogeys. Schnetzler and Campbell had two bogeys.



