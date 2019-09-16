Boonville senior Abbie Grizzle will be starting her fourth season on the Lady Pirates tennis team.

While playing No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for Boonville, Grizzle is currently 3-5 overall in singles and 2-1 in doubles while teaming up with Jessica Lammers.

Here is a question and answer with Grizzle:

In three sentences, explain what you enjoy most about playing your sport and athletics?

I enjoy being able to watch the younger classmen improve and being able to help in any way I can.

What is one of your most memorable moments in tennis?

My most memorable moment in tennis was last year when I played two sets in Moberly. I had played the best tennis of my high school career.

What are the greatest challenges balancing academics and sports?

I think the greatest challenge is coming home after a match and finishing homework.

What are your individual goals for the 2019 season?

My goal is to win at least 10 singles matches this year.

What are your plans beyond school?

My plan is to major in biology, and then go to optometry school. I’m not sure which college I want to go to yet.

Outside of sports and school activities, what kind of things do you like to do?

I like to watch tennis and I also bake a lot.

What are your plans after high school graduation?

My plans beyond school are to get a job as an optometrist.

Favorites:

Pro Athlete: Roger Federer

Pro Team: St. Louis Cardinals

Move: Five Feet Apart

TV Shows: Stranger Things

Song: All to Myself by Dan and Shay

Meal: Tacos

If you were given one super hero power, what would it be and why would you want it?

Teleportation, because I could cross traveling the world off my bucket list. I would also be able to see a bunch of different parks of the world.

Name 3 things on your bucket list of things to do in your lifetime:

1. Travel the world

2. See the Northern Lights

3. Go to Wimbledon and watch Roger Federer play before he retires



