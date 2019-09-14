For 36 minutes Friday night at Gene Reagan field, the Boonville Pirates football team stood toe to toe with the No. 1 team in the state in Class 3.

But for the final 12 minutes of the ballgame, the Blair Oaks Falcons proved why they have won 41 regular season games by outscoring the Pirates when it counted the most with 13 fourth quarter points en route to a 38-21 victory.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said against a team like Blair Oaks, you have to be good all night and then you have to have moments of greatness.

“You can’t have the bad moments and unfortunately tonight we had a couple of bad moments that led to points,” Hough said. “Those kids are gritty, they’re tough and they’re physical. I think it will make us better. We just have to play football for 48 minutes.”

The Pirates played great football for the first 36 minutes against last year’s Class 2 state champions. However in the final 12 minutes, Blair Oaks proved why they are the team to beat in the Tri-County Conference, if not the state, by putting up 13 unanswered points for the victory.

Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said this was a big conference win because it puts the Falcons at 1-0. “We jumped out to a 12-0 lead and I was feeling good and then they returned the kick off back. We were in position but we just couldn’t make the tackle. As the game wore on we made some coaching adjustments on the kick off and bottled it up but then we gave up two long passes.”

LePage said the momentum swung in Boonville’s favor after taking a 14-12 lead.

Of course the Falcons had the momentum early on when freshman quarterback Dylan Hair capped off a 10-play, 72 yard drive for the score on a 6 yard run with 8:52 left to make it 6-0.

Then, after forcing Boonville to punt on its first possession, the Falcons hit paydirt again on a 30-yard pass from Hair to junior Carson Prenger to extend the lead to 12-0.

However on the ensuing kick off, senior Avian Thomas scampered 85 yards for the score to cut the lead to 12-7 with 6:34 left in the opening period.

The Pirates answered again right after that on their next possession when senior quarterback Nick Ferrari hit senior receiver Tramell Coleman in stride down the sidelines for a 62 yard scoring strike to put Boonville on top for the first time in the game at 14-12.

Hair and senior Jacob Closser would comeback on the Falcons next drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to give the Falcons the lead back at 18-14 with 8:07 left in the half.

Blair Oaks also got help from its defense right after that when Closser read Ferrari perfectly on a pass for a 37 yard interception for a touchdown to push the lead to 25-14 with 8:01 remaining.

But on Boonville’s next drive from its own 30, the Pirates answered with a 47-yard scoring strike from Ferrari to Coleman to cut the lead to 25-21.

Boonville never got any closer in the ballgame as the Falcons scored two fourth quarter touchdowns-the first coming on a 23-yard pass from Hair to Closser with 11:48 left to make it 31-21. Then, on Boonville’s next possession, Closser picked off his second pass and raced 75 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 38-21.

Hough said Blair Oaks is Blair Oaks.

“They are the No. 1 team in the state and have won 41 straight regular season games,” Hough said. “We did some things against them, but we just have to play for 48 minutes. I’m proud of our kids effort. They could have easily packed it in after watching film on Monday. Blair Oak’s film is that impressive and they are aggressive defensively. They shut down everybody’s run game and they blitz like crazy. Their offense has also been putting up numbers against some really good football teams. However, I think we earned Blair Oaks respect.”

Seniors Nick Ferrari and Tramell Coleman also earned Blair Oaks respect. Although Ferrari had two interceptions in the ballgame, he also completed 11 of 24 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. As for Coleman, the senior receiver finished the game with six receptions for 136 yards and two scores.

Junior Andrew Wiser was the leading rusher for Boonville with five carries for 9 yards.

On defense, junior linebacker Harper Stock led the team with 12 total tackles along with two tackles for losses and 1/2 sack. Josh Polk finished the game with 11 tackles along with three tackles for losses and 1/2 sack, followed by DJ Wesolak and Peyton Keeran each with nine tackles. Lane West had six tackles, two tackles for losses and two sacks.

As for Blair Oaks, senior Riley Lentz had 22 carries for 83 yards. Freshman quarterback Dylan Hair, meanwhile, completed 15 of 25 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Closser had four catches for 76 yards and two scores to lead all receivers.

The Falcons also finished the game with 19 first downs and 381 yards in total offense while Boonville had only four first downs and 192 yards of total offense.



