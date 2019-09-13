Senior Abby Schupp gave up just one run on three hits in five innings, and teammate Sydney Bell had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team past Glasgow 11-1 in CAC action Thursday night in Pilot Grove.

The loss snapped a six game losing streak for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 1-6 on the season.

“I’m proud of the girls,” said Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs. “They came to practice Wednesday night with the mind set that we have to improve on our hitting and we focused on nothing but that. It was nice for them to see that it paid off. We took another step in the right direction today and there is definitely more to be achieved. It was an all around much improved performance from our kids.”

With the score tied at 1-all after the first inning, Pilot Grove came back and exploded for eight runs in the bottom half of the second to go up 9-1 and then sent two more runs across in the fifth to win by the run rule.

As for Schupp, the senior hurler pitched all five innings and gave up just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Glasgow 9-3, with Natalie Rentel going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Marci Lammers had two singles and one RBI while Reagan McFatrich and Grace Peterson added one single each.



