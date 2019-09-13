Cole Meisenheimer and Dade Christy combined for a no-hit shutout through three innings to lead the Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team past Glasgow 15-0 in CAC action Thursday night in Pilot Grove.

The Tigers, 2-1 on the season, opened the game with one run in the first and then sent seven runs across in each of the second and third innings of play to win by the run rule.

Pilot Grove coach Evan Oswald said the kids really came out and played a good game offensively. “Everybody was extremely confident at the plate and it showed with our production,” Oswald said. “This was our first conference game, so it’s good to get off on the right foot. We know how good of a team we can be, but showing it on a consistent basis will be key. Cole and Dade combined to throw a no hitter. They did a great job of keeping Glasgow off balance. We have a tough week next week, so we are going to need to continue this type of production.”

Meisenheimer picked up the win with six strikeouts in two innings. Christy had two strikeouts in one inning.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Glasgow 11-0, with Christy, Bo Vinson and Bailey Quint each collecting a single, double and three RBIs. Hayden Krumm also had two hits and drove in one run while Meisenheimer added a double and three RBIs, Kealin Vinson with one single and one RBI, Dylan Schupp with one single and Dalton Reuter with one single.

Sturgeon 7, New Franklin 5

The New Franklin baseball team had a great start Thursday night against Sturgeon while putting up three runs to lead the Bulldogs 3-0.

It’s what happened after that that has head coach Erich Gerding baffled as Sturgeon rallied back with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to win 7-5.

“I was feeling pretty good after we put up three in the top of the first, but then we turned around and gave up a seven spot in the bottom half of the inning, which was compounded by three walks and two errors,” Gerding said. “Jackson Dorson and Gavin Bishop did great on the mound, but we could not string together enough at bats. We probably should have taken Keaton Eads out sooner but I wanted to see him get out of it.”

Luckily for New Franklin, they still had six innings to overcome the four-run deficit. But even that fell short as the Bulldogs could only come up with one run in each of the fourth and sixth innings.

Eads took the loss for New Franklin by giving up seven runs on three hits and three walks in 1/3 inning. Dorson then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits while striking out two. Then, to finish the game, Bishop pitched five innings and surrendered one walk while striking out five batters.

Crayton Gallatin went 3-for-4 in the game for New Franklin with two singles and one double. Zac Held finished the game with two singles and two RBIs while Tysen Dowell and Landon Belstle added one single each and Colten Collyott with one RBI.

Jamestown 10, Prairie Home 9

Jamestown rallied from a four-run deficit after 6 1/2 innings by scoring four runs in the top half of the seventh to beat Prairie Home in CCAA action Thursday night in Prairie Home.

The Panthers, dropping to 2-2 on the season, trailed Jamestown 5-4 after three and 6-5 after 4 1/2 before rallying back with three in the bottom half of the fifth and one again in the sixth to go up 9-6. However in the seventh, the Eagles sent four runs across to beat Prairie Home by one.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said this was a tough game to lose to end the week. “We had great plate appearances and battled,” Huth said. “Putting up 12 hits was great to see along with great situational baseball. We moved runners over when we needed to and did mostly everything right hitting. Fielding on the other hand has just been sloppy. Having six errors again hurt us and just gave Jamestown too many chances when it came down to the end of things. But it was great to see the boys play hard all seven innings and hitting and not hold back anything.”

Shayne Harlan picked up the win in relief for Jamestown while Jason Burnett took the loss for Prairie Home. Burnett pitched one inning in relief and gave up one run on one hit while striking out two batters. Hunter Shuffield pitched the first-four innings and struck out four, followed by Ty Stidham with two innings pitched and two strikeouts.

Prairie Home also out-hit Jamestown 12-9 in the loss. Burnett went 3-for-5 with one double. Clayton Pethan was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Blane Petsel added two singles and one RBI. Alex Rhode also had two singles while Shuffield doubled. Stidham added one single and two RBIs and Tallon Benne with one single.