The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team fell in two straight sets Thursday night in Tri-County Conference action against Blair Oaks 8-25 and 4-25.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 0-4 on the season, head coach Hannah Ashley said she saw some things the team definitely needs to work on. “We are going to look more at blocking and closing the block to help out on the back row,” Ashley said. “We get a chance again this weekend to see Blair Oaks at the Hickman Tournament.”

Sophi Waibel led the Lady Pirates with three attack attempts and three blocks. Kennedy Renfrow finished the match with nine digs and two attack attempts while Nora Morris added three attack attempts and two kills, Lily Terrell four attack attempts and one kill, Abby Reisinger three assists and one dig, Hope Mesik three digs and one attack attempt, Madison Smith one attack attempt and one dig and Lillian Rohrbach with one attack attempt.

Blair Oaks also won the JV match in two straight 25-12 and 25-8.

Ava Parman led the Lady Pirates with five attack attempts and two kills.

Alyssa Gross finished the match with three attack attempts and two kills, followed by Abby Fuemmeler with two assists and one attack attempt, Claire Witting three digs, Genae Hodge one attack attempt and one kill, Katelyn Smith one attack attempt and one dig, Shelby Campbell one ace, Molly Schuster one assist and Kinley Fox with one dig.





